The 10th annual Angel's Ride fundraiser, for Alannah Yearwood, will be held on Oct. 10 at the Hoschton Depot, located at 18 Railroad Avenue, Hoschton. The event will be held rain or shine. Registration will be at 9 a.m. and kickstands up will be at 10:30 a.m.
The cost will be $15 for riders and $10 for passengers.
Lunch will be by K. Pope. There will be a silent auction, door prizes, gun raffle, T-shirts, 50/50 raffle, live music, games for the kids and other activities.
For more information, call 770-843-6290 or 770-868-6316.
At age 4 Alannah was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. Multiple rounds of intensive chemotherapy left her ill, requiring hospitalizations, which eventually damaged her heart. She is currently in need of a heart transplant ans is no longer able to work.
