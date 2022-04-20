Five Apalachee High School students placed in first in their competitions at the SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference and will advance to nationals in June.
was held from February 24-26 in Atlanta. Five students from Apalachee High School placed first in their competitions and will advance to nationals. The SkillsUSA National Leadership Conference will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta June 20-24.
Zoe Bishop, Gracie Covington and Nicole Fernandez placed first in Outstanding Chapter
Bishop placed first in medical assisting and Kemon Yang placed first in web design. Johanna Cardona will also compete with Yang at the National Leadership Conference on June 20-24 at the Georgia World Congress Center.
The approximate cost for each student to compete at nationals is $600. Those interested in making a donation to sponsor a student, in any amount, please contact advisor Amanda Pugh at amanda.pugh@barrow.k12.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.