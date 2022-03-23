The Jefferson Rotary Club hosted its 21st annual Youth Merit Awards (RYMA) Program at the Jefferson High School Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, March 8.
“The RYMA program is a District 6910 Youth Awards Program designed to integrate the ideals of Rotary into the minds of our future,” state leaders. “Service, leadership and dependability are the three qualities for a successful student.”
Students are chosen by their school’s staff as representative of Rotary’s ideals.
During the program, Al Westmoreland, president of the Jefferson Rotary Club, welcomed those in attendance and led the Pledge of Allegiance after the Jefferson High School Air Force JROTC presented the colors. Joe Morgan, past president of the Jefferson Rotary Club, led the invocation and then introduced Emily Howell, associate RYMA chair.
Howell recognized Melody Stancil as the 2022 RYMA chair. She noted that the teachers and counselors of Jackson county’s local schools have worked behind the scenes along with Stancil to make this program possible.
“Stancil has been the chairperson for RYMA for over 10 years and she has done an amazing job,” stated Howell.
Howell thanked Stancil with a bouquet of flowers for the countless hours and preparation that she has spent to make the program possible.
Howell then introduced her husband, Jon Howell, City of Jefferson mayor, as this year’s keynote speaker.
MAYOR IS KEYNOTE SPEAKER
Mayor Howell is a native of Georgia, growing up in the town of Hampton. He attended the University of Georgia, and he is the senior vice-president for Strategy for Community Health Services of Georgia (CHSGA) and has recently been re-elected as mayor. He serves on several board of directors including The Georgia Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for the University of Georgia Alumni Association Board, Jackson County Habitat for Humanity Board and the Piedmont Regional Board of Library Trustees. He is a past president of the Jefferson Rotary Club and former chairman of deacons for the First Baptist Church of Jefferson. He is a graduate of Leadership Jackson and Leadership Georgia. He and his wife are both active members of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson.
As Howell delivered his speech, he discussed the three pillars of leadership that have affected his life. The three pillars he touched on included “Knowledge is power, perseverance and finding your passion.”
Howell stated that he is “so proud” of all the students being recognized.
“You all are an inspiration to me, and I really hope that you guys have this incredible journey, and you would just continue to succeed in all you do - academically, athletically and in the leadership that you all have clearly shown and demonstrated by your recognition tonight,” he stated.
PRESENTATION OF AWARDS
The presentation of awards was delivered by Joy Tolbert, superintendent of Commerce City Schools; April Howard, superintendent of Jackson County Schools; and Donna McMullan, superintendent of Jefferson City Schools.
“These superintendents have been so supportive of our program over the years, and we truly appreciate it,” said Emily Howell.
Howell specially thanked and acknowledged Howard for all her years of service to the school system and her support of the RYMA program as she will be retiring this year.
AWARD RECIPIENTS
Each year four students from four area middle schools are chosen to receive these merit awards in recognition of their outstanding qualities of service, dependability and leadership. RYMA recognizes these students as future leaders. Those students who met these criteria included Aislyn Mullis, Commerce Middle School; James Truluck, CMS; Chloe Anderson, CMS; Anita Antoine, West Jackson Middle School; Kayla Boebel, WJMS; Addy Grace Martin, CMS; Thy Ninh, WJMS; Titus Tolbert, East Jackson Middle School; Dalton Dye, Jefferson Middle School; Emily Willis, EJMS; Ann Marie Bullock, EJMS; Coleman Rudisill, JMS; Brianna Hill, JMS and Ella Kate Massey, JMS. Those not in attendance were Ryder Cato, WJMS, and Marlee McCullough, EJMS.
As each student walked across the stage to receive their award a short biography was read about the recipient’s leadership skills in school clubs and teams which they participate in, their contribution to service and volunteer projects within the community and future education and career paths which they plan to pursue. The biographies present information which the student’s teachers have provided.
“I am so proud of everyone of you,” said Emily Howell. “I truly see a strong future in reading these bios. They have been written by people who believe in you and support you. This is the beginning of many more awards you will receive. Be true to who you are and like Jon said, ‘follow your passion.’ You all have some really big aspirations and dreams, stick to that and never take no for an answer, keep pushing.”
Each of these students received a plaque to take home and they will have their name engraved onto a “RYMA school master plaque” which will be placed in a prominent location in their schools.
“The school’s master plaques have several RYMA recipients listed of the years past,” said Emily Howell.
Howell said that they will have to make another master plaque next year as the list of names have been filled to its capacity.
After the awards ceremony, Emily Howell recited the Rotary’s four-way-test and dismissed guests. She thanked those who helped make this program a success and gave her sincere thanks to Rob McFerrin, JHS principal, for use of the performing arts center.
ABOUT ROTARY
“Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united world-wide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world. The main objective of Rotary is service – in the community, in the workplace and throughout the world,” state leaders. “Rotarians develop community service projects that address many of today’s most critical issues. They also provide support for students, teachers and other professionals and vocational and career development.”
