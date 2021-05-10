Brandi Meadows has been named to serve as treasurer of Jackson County Community Outreach (JCCO).
She has served as a board member of the organization since 2015.
She was nominated and confirmed by the JCCO Executive Board to serve as treasurer, effective May 3.
Meadows replaces the Rev. B. H. Bailey, who resigned in January due to health issues. The Rev. Bailey was one of the original founding board members in 1998 and was instrumental to the growth and success of the JCCO Mission.
Meadows is well-known in the county, having held several management positions in the health care field. She is presently the manager and owner of Victoria Grace Bridal & Formal Wear in Commerce.
"As president, our board welcomes her to this position and we look forward to her contributions and skills as we endeavor to strengthen the JCCO mission," states Jim Scott.
