The Town of Braselton has announced its 2022 schedule for its “Movies Under the Stars” series on the town green. Movies will be shown May 21, June 11 and July 23.
Admission is free. Concessions will be available starting at 7 p.m. Movies will start as soon as it gets dark. Downtown restaurants will offer to-go dinners and beverages.
The town will announce the movie titles for each date when they're confirmed.
