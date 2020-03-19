The Adventist House of Prayer is continuing its Discovering Revelation Series.
The topics and dates include: March 19 at 7 p.m., The Anatomy of Evil; March 20 at 7 p.m., Ultimate Mind Game; March 21 at 11 a.m., The River Runs Through It, and at 7 p.m., Babylon Rising; March 23 at 7 p.m., Keys of Death; and March 24 at 7 p.m., God's Strange Act.
These will be held in the auditorium located at 99 E. Jefferson St., Hoschton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.