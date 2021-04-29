Arbor Pointe Church at West Jackson will hold a virtual Vacation Bible School on June 14-18.
This year's theme is Adventure Island.
The church will provide all the supplies and have them available at the church for pick-up. For more information or to sign up, call 706-870-0607.
Arbor Pointe is located at 115 Towne Center Parkway, Suite 109, Hoschton.
