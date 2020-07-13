Arbor Pointe Church at West Jackson will be joining the City of Hoschton for the “Back to School Bash at the Depot” on Saturday, July 18, from 6-8 p.m. Contact the City of Hoschton or Arbor Pointe for more information.
Arbor Pointe will also be joining the city for its Bubble Fun Day on August 1.
"There will be a bouncy slide, games, dunk tank, food and music as always," church leaders said. "We will be at the depot."
More information is available at arborpointe.org or by phone at 770-272-6778.
Arbor Pointe also invites the community to come to in-person worship on Sunday mornings. The church also offers an online service on its Facebook page.
The church is located at 115 Towne Center Pkwy., Suite 109, Hoschton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.