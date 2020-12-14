A book signing is planned Saturday, Dec. 19, from 5-8 p.m. at Lagunas Mexican Grill for “Farm to Table Keep on Trucking,” written by Roxanne Shunk. The book touches on religious topics.
The book signing will also feature live D-Earl Backwoods Party.
Lagunas Mexican Grill is located at 55 Freedom Pkwy., Hoschton.
