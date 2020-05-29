By Bo Bowen
Senior Pastor at The Church on the Hill
Our preferences have been taken away.
This is perhaps the most significant unspoken annoyance of the pandemic. It isn’t simply the limited number of businesses open, or the grocery store aisles eerily empty of products. Before the snowballing of social-distancing directives, most of us were living a carefully customized normal. Our lives weren’t perfect, of course, but they were unfolding far closer to our preferred modus operandi than they are now.
Before the pandemic swept across our community like a rogue wave over the deck of a cruise ship, our days were composed of an extensive list of personal preferences to which most of us gave little thought. Our weeks were ordered according to the quotidian routines of school or work – integral systems few of us ever expected could be snatched away. Afternoons and evenings were filled with after-school clubs, sports league practices, hanging with friends, or the occasional dinner out. Sometimes, they were crammed so heavily with these things that we ran ourselves ragged trying to keep our commitments.
But then schools shuttered. Jobs sent people home to work or to wait until they might work again. Sports leagues cancelled their seasons. Restaurants only offered take-out. Only the most cavalier among us still hobnobbed with friends. Daily planners abruptly dropped an unsettling amount of weight. And our calendars became irrelevant, pale-faced ghosts, their usefulness all but evaporated.
Remember how, before the pandemic, we would often lament our busyness? We’d sigh over our hectic, stressful lives. Few of us, though, were actually willing to edit our schedules in order to truly change things. Our busyness was our proof of life – deep down, we saw it as the cost of filling our days with the specific pursuits and activities we desired.
Now, stay-at-home restrictions have – if only temporarily – removed from our paths a significant number of obligations and compulsions we once pursued. We still seek to fill our time, but a lot of us have had to do so with simpler activities we rarely gave much time in our former days – reading, gardening, taking neighborhood strolls. One way or another, the pandemic has forced us into practices we’ve long neglected, bringing us face-to-face with age-old spiritual disciplines like simplicity, slowness, and solitude. What I wonder is if we learned (or relearned) anything worthwhile during this time, and whether we’ll merely cast these experiences aside once enough of the old normal is restored.
Old habits die hard. How closely our lives match our personal preferences affect both our attitudes and actions. Not even our churches are exempt from this struggle. As a pastor, even now I’m wrestling with a wide variety of opinions and expectations. When school buildings closed, The Church on the Hill lost its home. And while we may have found a new location in which to gather, how we gather far outweighs the where or when. How do you adequately social-distance a roomful of worshippers? Since singing expels a high concentration of particulates into the air, do you require folks to where masks throughout? How do you safely distribute the Lord’s Supper, or anoint in prayer, or receive an offering?
These concerns are integral to a church’s reopening, but they’re also filtered through each person’s unique preferences. What if the church-going experience I’ve longed for is not the one we can safely return to right now? Am I willing to humbly set my desires aside for the comfort and well-being of others?
Jesus said in addition to loving God with everything we’ve got, we were to love our neighbors “as ourselves.” That means caring for them with the same amount of time and energy I spend caring for myself. I hope over the last few months I’ve cultivated a patience and empathy to guide me in the months to come. Perhaps, as more privileges and luxuries return, I won’t be so quick to fill my days with all the same soul-draining pursuits with which I once busily customized my life.
Maybe I’ll find that life can actually be so much more than what I make it.
Bo Bowen is the Senior Pastor of The Church on the Hill in West Jackson. He writes at bobowenblog.com.
