Paradise seeking musicians
Paradise A.M.E. in Jefferson is seeking a keyboard player, saxophonist, guitar player and a minister of music.
Musicians must be able to read music or play by ear.
The Rev. Willie J. Wynn is the pastor of the church.
He is interested in starting a men’s choir and a men’s and women’s choir for the community. If interested, call Wynn at 404-273-1228.
The church is at 432 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Jefferson.
HUMC plans book signing, youth to sell lunch for mission trip
Hoschton United Methodist Church will host events during the Hoschton Fall Festival this weekend.
The church will host a book signing in the fellowship hall during the American Street Rodders fall car show on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 9 a.m. One of the authors that will be signing books is Hoschton UMC’s Julie Clarke, along with Donna Barron, Rick Clarke, Charles De Andrade, Mike and Leda Owens and Luanne Scrogan.
The HUMC Youth will be selling lunch to help raise money for a mission trip.
And the Gainesville Dulcimer choir will perform between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
In other church news, Hoschton UMC plans Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 26 from 5-7 p.m.
The church also plans a chicken stew/chili event on Dec. 7. More information will be announced at a later date.
New Liberty UMC plans BBQ fundraiser on Friday
The New Liberty United Methodist Church men’s group will have its annual barbecue at the church on Friday, Oct. 18.
This is the church’s annual fundraiser and proceeds will be used for the church’s community missions.
The meal is from 4-8 p.m.
Plates are $10 or $10 per pound while the meat lasts.
New Liberty is located at 17 Thompson Mill Rd., Braselton.
Arbor Pointe plans several upcoming events
Arbor Pointe Church plans several upcoming events including:
•Men’s breakfast on Oct. 24 at 6:30 a.m. at the Hoschton Cafe.
•Grow to Be You Parent’s Night Out on Oct. 24. More information is available on the church website.
•Trunk-Or-Treat and a chili cook-off on Oct. 27 from 3-5 p.m. Those wishing to participate in the chili contest should bring their own pot of chili.
•Celebrate Recovery in the sanctuary on Thursdays. There is a light supper at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:45 p.m.
Arbor Pointe is located at 115 Towne Center Pkwy., Hoschton.
For more information, call 770-272-6778 or visit arborpointe.org.
