Hoschton Baptist plans luncheon to support building fund
Hoschton Baptist Church will host a potato/salad bar luncheon following the morning service on Sunday, Oct. 13, to raise monies for the church building fund.
Those wishing to make a donation may also do so on the church website.
In other church news, the Ladies Faith and Fellowship (LFF) will host a ladies luncheon on Monday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m. to plan community projects for November.
Hoschton Baptist is located at 380 Sam Freeman Rd., Hoschton.
For more information, call 706-654-8415.
The pastor is the Rev. Cory Sexton.
HUMC plans trunk-or-treat, book signing
Hoschton United Methodist Church will host a book signing in the fellowship hall during the American Street Rodders fall car show on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 9 a.m. One of the authors that will be signing books is Hoschton UMC’s Julie Clarke.
Hoschton UMC also plans a chicken stew/chili event on Dec. 7. More information will be available at a future date.
The church also plans trunk-or-treat on Oct. 24 from 5-7 p.m.
New Liberty UMC to present Bibles to students
New Liberty United Methodist Church will present Bibles to third, fourth and fifth graders on Sunday, Oct. 13. A Bible Blitz will follow.
In other church news, the men of the church will host the annual barbecue fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 18, from 4-8 p.m. while supplies last. The cost is $10 per plate or $10 per pound.
New Liberty UMC is located at 17 Thompson Mill Rd., Braselton.
Pastor is Amanda Lane.
For more information, call 706-654-2406.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.