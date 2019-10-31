Hoschton Baptist plans men’s breakfast, work day
Hoschton Baptist Church’s men’s prayer breakfast will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, at 8 a.m.
The church will have a work day afterwards, cleaning up the area.
“Don’t forget to fall back with the time on Sunday, Nov. 3,” church leaders state. We would love to have you join us for pastor Cory’s sermons on ‘The Benefits of Being in the Family.’ Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m., and worship begins at 10:30 a.m.”
Hoschton Baptist Church is located at 380 Sam Freeman Rd., Hoschton.
For more information, call 706-654-8415.
The church pastor is the Rev. Cory Sexton.
Braselton COGOP announces November schedule
The Braselton Church of God of Prophecy has announced its schedule of events for November, including:
•Saturday, Nov. 9 — the church will gather at 8 a.m. (both men and women) for a prayer breakfast and leave the church for a combined visitation to local assisted living facilities.
•Friday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. — Karaoke Night. Church leaders say it will be a “fun night for all ages with Christian songs and fellowship.”
•Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. — rather than the church’s weekly Bible Study, the church will celebrate “the Third Wednesday” where the entire service is turned over to the youth for a regular worship service.
•Every Thursday from 2-3 p.m. — food pantry at the church for those in the area that are in need. And on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 2-3 p.m., the church will feed a free Thanksgiving meal to food pantry recipients.
Braselton Church of God of Prophecy is located at 137 Ednaville Rd., Braselton.
New Liberty UMC announces holiday events
New Liberty United Methodist Church plans its children’s pop-up pageant on Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.
There will be cookies and a visit from Santa afterwards.
In other church news, New Liberty plans a Christmas cantata on Dec. 15 at 11 a.m.
And on Dec. 24, there will be a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m.
New Liberty is located at 17 Thompson Mill Rd., Braselton.
For more information, call 706-654-2406.
Painting party planned at Arbor Pointe
Arbor Pointe Church at West Jackson will host The Mighty Painting Party event on Nov. 2, from 1-3 p.m. at the church. The Mighty is the church’s special needs ministry and all are invited. For more information, email patgremoo@gmail.com.
In other church news, Arbor Pointe will host a church-wide Thanksgiving potluck dinner on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a favorite side dish. The church will provide the meat.
Celebrate Recovery is held in the Sanctuary every Thursday with a light supper at 6 p.m. and the program at 6:45 p.m.
Arbor Pointe is located at 115 Towne Center Pkwy., Hoschton.
For more information, call 770-272-6778 or visit arborpointe.org.
HUMC to observe Veterans Day during Nov. 10 service
Hoschton United Methodist Church will host a celebration and recognition of Veterans Day on Sunday, Nov. 10, during the 11 a.m. worship service.
In other church news, HUMC plans a youth Christmas presentation Dec. 1 and a Christmas cantata Dec. 8.
On Dec. 7, HUMC plans a chicken stew/chili event from 12-4 p.m. The cost is $7 per quart or to eat-in.
