Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.