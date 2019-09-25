Hoschton Baptist to host missionaries from Peru, Indonesia
Hoschton Baptist Church is hosting missionaries from across the globe throughout the month of September.
On Sunday morning, Sept. 29, the church will welcome a young lady serving in Peru and another missionary serving in Indonesia.
During the evening service on Sept. 29, the church will have a missionary speaking who is serving in Peru.
In other church news, Hoschton Baptist plans a homecoming celebration on Sunday, Oct. 6. A fellowship luncheon will follow the morning service.
Hoschton Baptist also hosts a kid’s club on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. for children ages 3-11.
Hoschton Baptist is located at 380 Sam Freeman Rd., Hoschton.
For more information, call 706-654-8415.
The pastor is the Rev. Cory Sexton.
White Plains Baptist plans special singing
White Plains Baptist Church plans a special singing Sunday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m.
The South Georgia Quartet will perform.
White Plains Baptist Church is located at 3650 Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson.
Ladybug Bazaar to benefit HMUMC preschool
Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church preschool’s Ladybug Bazaar is Thursday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This 10th annual event is a day of shopping that features local businesses and vendors at the church.
“So grab a friend and get a jump start on your holiday shopping while supporting our award-winning preschool,” church leaders state.
If you are interested in being a vendor, email preschool director Jennifer Markham at jennifer.markham@hmumc.org.
New Liberty ladies plan book club
New Liberty United Methodist Church’s ladies plan a book club beginning Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 6:30 p.m. The group will meet in the retreat building and will read part one of “Grace Not Perfection.”
In other church news, New Liberty will present Bibles to its third, fourth and fifth graders in the Oct. 13 worship service. This will be followed by a Bible Blitz for the students.
New Liberty is located at 17 Thompson Mill Rd., Braselton.
For more information, call 706-654-2406.
Amanda Lane is the pastor.
Hoschton UMC plans homecoming Oct. 6
Hoschton United Methodist Church will host homecoming on Oct. 6. The speaker is retired minister, the Rev. David Bowen.
Lunch will follow the 11 a.m. service.
In other news, there will be a book signing in the fellowship hall during the American Street Rodders fall car show on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 9 a.m. One of the authors that will be signing books is Hoschton UMC’s Julie Clarke.
Hoschton UMC also plans a chicken stew/chili event on Dec. 7. More information will be available at a future date.
The church will also have its fall clean-up day on Sept. 28 (rain date is Oct. 5).
Special needs ministry plans bowling night
Arbor Pointe Church at West Jackson recently announced “The Mighty” Special Needs Ministry is having a bowling night Oct. 5 from 3-5 p.m. at Stars & Strikes in Dacula.
“Please invite special needs friends and for more info, contact Patty Moore at patgremoo@gmail.com,” church leaders state.
In other church news, there will be an Acts Potluck Lunch after church on Oct. 6. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share.
Celebrate Recovery is held in the sanctuary each Thursday. A light supper is served at 6 p.m. with the program following at 6:45 p.m.
Arbor Pointe is located at 115 Towne Center Pkwy., Hoschton.
For more information, call 770-272-6778 or visit www.arborpointe.org.
New Beginning to host singing Oct. 6
New Beginning Baptist Church will host a singing by “Divine Three” for its monthly gospel singing on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.
“Everyone is welcome to attend the program,” leaders state.
The church pastor is Shane Evans.
For more information, call 770-519-9207.
The church is located at 4403 Winder Hwy., Flowery Branch.
Singings planned Sunday
The South Georgia Quartet, Eastman, will sing at the morning worship service at Redeemed Baptist Church Sunday, Sept. 29.
The church is at 664 B. Wilson Rd.
The quartet also will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at White Plains Baptist Church, 3650 Hwy. 124 W, Jefferson.
For more information on the singings, call Raymond Church at 706-658-6545.
