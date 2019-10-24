New Liberty UMC plans trunk-or-treat
New Liberty United Methodist Church plans its annual chili cook-off and trunk-or-treat on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
The cook-off begins at 4:30 p.m. followed by the church’s trunk-or treat.
Other activities include a bounce house and hayride.
Events will take place in the church parking lot, located at 17 Thompson Mill Rd., Braselton.
In other church news, New Liberty will be traveling to Mercier Orchards for a day in the mountains on Friday, Oct. 25. The group will leave the church parking lot at 9:30 a.m.
For more information, call 706-654-2406.
CrossView plans ‘harvest’
Crossview Church will have its ‘harvest’ festival from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
The church will have a spider jump, free food, door prizes, games, a cake walk, hayride and lots of candy.
The church is at 1219 Hwy. 124, Hoschton.
For more information, call 678-425-9831.
Hoschton Baptist plans ladies Bible studyThe Ladies Auxiliary for Missionary and Pastoral Support (LAMPS) is hosting a Bible study on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m.
In other news, Hoschton Baptist is trying to reach a building fund goal of $80,000 for the month of October.
“Each week the chest of Joash will be in the sanctuary to collect one time offerings toward this goal,” church leaders state. “You may also visit our website to make donations to the building fund as well.”
Hoschton Baptist Church is located at 380 Sam Freeman Rd., Hoschton.
For more information, call 706-654-8415.
HUMC plans trunk-or-treatHoschton United Methodist Church plans trunk-or-treat on Oct. 26 from 5-7 p.m.
The church youth will be serving hot dogs.
In other church news, HUMC plans its chicken stew/chili event on Dec. 7 from 12-4 p.m. The cost is $7 per quart or to eat-in.
Georgia to be at White PlainsThe gospel group Georgia will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at White Plains Baptist Church.
The church is at 3650 Highway 124 West, Jefferson, (between Braselton and Jefferson). The Rev. Cary Pittman is the pastor.
For more information, call Raymond Church at 706-658-6545.
Hoschton COGOP plans fall festival
Hoschton Church of God of Prophecy’s fall harvest festival will be Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 6-8 p.m.
There will be a hayride, bonfire, dinner, face painting and more.
Hoschton COGOP is located at 8187 Pendergrass Rd., Hoschton.
