The Braselton Church of God of Prophecy announces its schedule of events for October, including;
•Men's breakfast on Saturday, October 9, and every second Saturday of the month at 8 a.m. Church leaders say it is a "time of fellowship and prayer for friends, the community, county, state and nation."
•Food pantry on Wednesday afternoons from 3-4 p.m.
•Wednesday services are held at 7 p.m. The church hosts a meal at 6 p.m. prior to the service. A donation is appreciated.
•Sunday services: Sunday School, 10-11 a.m.; morning worship, 11 a.m. to noon; and evening worship, 6-7 p.m.
For more information, contact Pastor Danny Peek at 770-718-7033 or Sharon Peek at 678-316-6260.
The church is located at 131 Ednaville Rd., Braselton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.