Braselton Church of God of Prophecy will hold a yard sale Sept. 10-11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Items such as furniture, clothing, tools, kitchen items, china and crystal will be on sale. The church is located at 131 Ednaville Road, Braselton.
For more information, call Danny Peek at 770-718-7033 or Sharon Peek at 678-316-6260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.