Braselton Church of God of Prophecy is having a yard sale Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Furniture, clothing and household items are a few of the items featured.
The church is located at 137 Ednaville Rd., Braselton.
For more information, call 770-718-7033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.