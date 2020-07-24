Braselton Church of God of Prophecy is hosting its services online amid the increase in COVID-19 cases. Sunday morning services and Wednesday evening Bible services can be found on the Braselton COGOP Facebook page.
The church also wants to thank New Liberty United Methodist Church for its donation to the Braselton COGOP's food pantry, along with Bimbo Bakery.
The church's food pantry supports the community from the church on Thursdays from 2-3 p.m. at 137 Ednaville Rd., Braselton. There is a small amount of paperwork that needs to be completed when you arrive, church leaders said.
For more information, Sharon Peek at 678-316-6260.
