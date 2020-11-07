The Braselton Church of God of Prophecy is having a yard sale on Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.
There will be antiques, kitchen-ware, home decor, clothing, tools, refrigerators and more.
The yard sale will be held at 137 Ednaville Rd., Braselton, and will go on rain on shine.
In other church news, Braselton COGOP is still holding its food pantry on Thursday from 2-3 p.m.
"If you live in this area and in need of food, please feel free to take advantage of this resource," church leaders said.
During the food pantry on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 2-3 p.m., the church will be giving clothes, coats and blankets to anyone in need.
For more information, contact Sharron Peek at 678-316-6260.
