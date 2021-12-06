Celebration Church plans a live interactive nativity experience on Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12, from 6-8 p.m. The full walk-through experience is estimated to take around 30 minutes.
"O, Night Divine will feature a live nativity cast, live animals, children’s Christmas chorus, snacks and more," church leaders said. "A beautifully narrated story and music will round out the evening."
This event is free, though there will be hot chocolate and Christmas treats available for sale as part of a youth missions fundraiser.
Cars can enter the parking lot through either entrance, but the middle of the church parking lot will be closed off for the event. Attendees will exit on the same time they enter on.
Celebration Church is located at 5560 Thompson Mill Rd., Hoschton.
For more information, visit www.celebrationfamily.com/nativity.
