Celebration Church plans a drive-through live nativity experience.
The program will be held Sunday, Dec. 20, from 6-8 p.m.
"O, Night Divine will feature a live nativity cast, live animals, and so much more," church leaders said. "Access to a beautifully narrated story and music will round out the evening. Everyone is invited! This Christmas experience is a great event for all ages! Invite friends and family to drive through as well.
"As you enter from our Thompson Mill Road entrance, our volunteers will guide your path as you wind through campus and the O, Night Divine experience. Cars will exit onto New Friendship Road."
This is a drive-through experience and participants will be asked to remain in their car for the entirety of the event.
Celebration Church is located at 5560 Thompson Mill Rd., Hoschton. Attendees are asked to enter the church campus from Thompson Mill Rd. The Friendship Rd. drive will be exit only.
For more information, call 770-967-5529, visit celebrationfamily.com or email office@celebrationfamily.com.
