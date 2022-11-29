Celebration Church will host a live nativity on Dec. 10 from 6-8 p.m.
"O, Night Divine" will feature a live nativity cast, live animals, a children’s Christmas chorus, snacks and more. A narrated story and music will round out the evening.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Rain likely with a few thunderstorms. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain likely with a few thunderstorms. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 3:52 pm
Celebration Church will host a live nativity on Dec. 10 from 6-8 p.m.
"O, Night Divine" will feature a live nativity cast, live animals, a children’s Christmas chorus, snacks and more. A narrated story and music will round out the evening.
This event is free, though there will be hot chocolate and Christmas treats available for sale as part of a youth fundraiser.
Cars can enter the parking lot through either entrance, but the middle of the parking lot will be closed off for the event. The side you enter on is the side you will exit on. After parking, exit your vehicle and join attendees for the O, Night Divine live nativity experience.
(The rain date for this event is Dec. 11.)
The church is located at 5560 Thompson Mill Rd., Hoschton.
For more information, contact office@celebrationfamily.com or visit celebrationfamily.com/nativity
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.