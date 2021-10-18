The Church on the Hill will host its 2021 fall festival on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 3-5 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home in Hoschton.
This free event will feature trunk-or-treat, fall festival games, inflatables, pumpkin carving of the "Greatest Story Ever Told," cake walks, a free hot dog supper, s'mores and more.
Preregister at www.hill.church/fall-festival/ for your wristband online to avoid the lines at the check-in booth.
For more information, call 706-654-3205 or email info@hill.church
Lawson Funeral Home is located at 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.