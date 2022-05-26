The Church on the Hill invites all completed kindergarten-completed 5th grade students to attend its Hay Day Vacation Bible School on June 13-17 from 6-8 p.m. nightly.
This free will include a Bible message, worship, games, crafts, snacks and more. On VBS family night, the church will have a petting zoo with over 30 farm animals. There will also be pizza, ice cream and an inflatable slide.
Pre-register today at https://hill.church/vbs
