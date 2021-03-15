The Church on the Hill plans a Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3.
This free event will be held at Hoschton Park off Hwy. 53 in Hoschton.
The park will open at 9 a.m. with inflatables, a petting zoo (with rabbits, chickens, pigs, goats, horses and more), games, a photo area and more. Chick-fil-A biscuits and sandwiches will be available on-site to purchase.
Separate areas will be set up with 10,000 eggs. The separate areas for each age category include: 2 years old and younger, 3 years old to Pre-K, kindergarten-second grade, and third-fifth grade. Cones will be set up to safely space families around the field. All ages will hunt empty eggs and turn them in to receive a treat bag of prizes. Each field contains bonus prize eggs.
Pre-Registration is encouraged.
The event begins at 9 a.m and the hunts begin at 9:45 a.m. by age categories.:
• 9:45 a.m. — babies-2 years and younger
• 10 a.m. — 3 years old-Pre-K
• 10:15 a.m. — kindergarten-second grade
• 10:30 a.m. — third-fifth grade
Registration begins at 9 a,m. Text “EASTER” to 706-607-6007 for more details, safety guidelines and to pre-register to get an entrance Fast Pass. You can also register at www.hill.church/easter.
For more information, email Chad Robinson at chad@hill.church or call Tim Chapman at 706-654-3205 or 404-455-1749.
