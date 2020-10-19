The Church on the Hill will host its 2020 fall festival on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 4-6 p.m. The event will be held at Lawson Funeral Home in Hoschton.
This free event is for the whole family and features multiple activities including trunk-or-treat, fall festival games, hay rides, pumpkin carving of the "Greatest Story Ever Told," cake walks, a free hot dog supper, s'mores and more.
For details and safety guidelines, visit www.hill.church/fall-festival. You can also pre-register for wristbands to avoid lines at the check-in book.
For more information, contact 706-654-3205 or info@hill.church.
Lawson Funeral Home is located at 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton.
The Church on the Hill is located at 101 Gum Springs Church Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.