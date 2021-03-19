CrossView Church has a food pantry open to serve residents in the community who need assistance with food for their family. It is open on Thursdays from 10 a.m. until noon.
Applicants may come once a month.
The church is also open for Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m.
CrossView Church is located at 1219 Hwy. 124, Hoschton.
