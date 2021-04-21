By Mike Day
These past couple of weeks, I found myself repeatedly sneezing and grabbing tissues from the Kleenex box. I don’t remember always having such a reaction to the pollen. It probably doesn’t help that I’ve spent a couple of afternoons wiping a coating of green dust off my backyard patio furniture.
Sneezing is one of those uncontrollable acts that we all wish we could limit to times when we are alone or at least only around those who love us most. Sometimes you know the sneeze is coming and you can prepare… a little. But most of the time, the sneeze monster jumps on you before you have time to grab a Kleenex or find a private place so no one will hear you. And what’s even worse? Sneezing in public with your mask on.
In the past, when someone sneezed around me, I tried to acknowledge their sneeze with a polite, “God bless you” or “gesundheit.” Or in the case when my wife lets out a sneeze that people in China can hear, I give her a “Wow!” She doesn’t care for that very much and I’m trying to get better, but it’s been a practice for over 35 years.
Covid has caused more of a “jump in the bunker” mentality when I hear someone sneeze. Rather than respond politely, I see the person as the Slimer in Ghostbusters and I’m wishing I had my “proton pack” to capture the sneezer and all the germ particles.
I realize this past year will leave a lasting effect on how we react to sneezes, but I’m hoping I can move back to the more polite “God bless you.” No, I don’t think a person’s soul will leave them during a sneeze or one’s heart will stop, requiring the need to ask God to protect them. But I have witnessed a lot of hurt and pain in this past year and know that we could all benefit from a few more blessings from one another and from above.
So, sneeze or no sneeze, God bless you!
