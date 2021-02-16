By Mike Day
Did you ever send your child to time out? I recall times when we told one of our children to go to their room or over to the corner of the family room and sit in time out. Time out was a way of pulling them out of the misbehavior they were presently exhibiting and giving them a few moments to think about their actions.
Have you ever wished you could send adults to time out?
Have there been occasions when you know you probably should find a chair and go sit in time out yourself?
This Wednesday, February 17, is Ash Wednesday on the Christian calendar. I like to look at Ash Wednesday and Lent as an opportunity for a self-imposed time out. I didn’t grow up observing this tradition, but over the years, this season before Easter celebration has become a meaningful time.
On this Ash Wednesday, people will attend services at church where they go forward to receive ashes. Usually, the ashes are placed on the forehead in the sign of the cross and the minister says either “remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return," or “repent, and believe the gospel.” These words provide us with our time out reflection emphasis.
First, life on this earth is temporary; this physical body is not made to last forever. As I get older, the aches and pains remind me this body is wearing out. When I pause to reflect on the brevity of life, I learn to cherish each day and each person in my life. Too often, we get busy in our daily routines and take time and people for granted.
Second, the call to repent and believe the gospel highlights the need for continuous confession and change. I’m challenged to turn from a self-centered focus in life and to live with a higher purpose revealed in the life and teachings of Jesus Christ.
While Covid will limit people coming to an Ash Wednesday service this year, finding a time out place to reflect is available to all of us. So, pull up a chair and let’s sit for a while.
When time out was over for our children, we called them over to make sure they understood why we placed them in time out and also to express our love for them. While Ash Wednesday and Lent may stir up thoughts of sadness, remorse or regret, this season concludes with a resounding “hallelujah” as we celebrate resurrected life on Easter morning.
