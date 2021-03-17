By Mike Day
Are you wearing green today? Have you pinched someone for not wearing green? Any luck looking for the leprechaun’s pot of gold at the end of the rainbow? How about your menu for today - does it include corn beef and potatoes? For dessert you can add a Key Lime Pie from Publix where they have tinted the whip cream green for this special day.
While most of us associate Saint Patrick’s Day with wearing green and having a parade or party, did you know that the reason for celebrating this man’s life was because of his missionary efforts?
In his writings, Patrick tells of how he was captured by Irish pirates when he was a teenager and taken from his home in Britain, which at that time was under Roman rule. The pirates took him to Ireland where he lived as a slave for six years. During that traumatic time in his life, he turned to faith to help him make it through the long days and give him hope that he would make it back home. Patrick actually attributes God speaking to him in a dream as how he knew to flee to the coast and find sailors who helped him get back to Britain.
Once home, Patrick devoted his life to the study of Christianity and prepared to be a priest. During this time, he had a vision that focused his mission and purpose on going back to Ireland to tell people about Jesus Christ, the same people who once held him as a slave.
He arrived back in Ireland in 433 and devoted the remainder of his life to preaching the gospel throughout the country. Reports say thousands converted to Christianity and numerous churches were started from Patrick’s efforts.
But why do we wear green on this day? History tells us that Patrick used the Shamrock, the three-leaf clover, to teach new converts about the Trinity: The Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. The three leaves of the clover held together by the one stalk gave him a visual for teaching about the one true God of Christianity.
So today, while many may be talking about leprechauns or pinching those who do not wear green, what if we allow Patrick’s life to challenge and inspire us. Do we trust God to bring us through crisis times in our lives? Are we open to God using us to share His love with others, even with those with whom we have major disagreements or consider our enemy?
Hopefully on this St. Patrick’s Day, some of us will get a divine pinch from God that awakens us to live with more purpose and focus than chasing after an imaginary pot of gold or a little fella in a green suit.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.