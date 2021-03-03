By Mike Day
Have you ever thought, “How can I see life one way and others see it completely different?” Or even more specifically, “How can professing Christians have such opposing thoughts and viewpoints?” Christians line up on opposite sides and across the spectrum when it comes to current issues such as Covid-19, the vaccine, climate change, gender equality, LGBTQ, abortion, and capital punishment. Have some brothers and sisters in the faith been swayed incorrectly by the media, politicians or preachers?
In the New Testament, the Gospel of Mark records a fascinating report of Jesus healing a blind man. As you recall, Jesus is often seen as a miracle worker as he makes the lame to walk, the dumb to speak, and the blind to see. In this account, friends bring this grown blind man to Jesus in hopes that he will receive a miracle. Jesus leads the man out of the stir of the village crowd to the quiet countryside. Once there, Jesus touches the man’s eyes, an act he had done numerous other times to bring sight to the blind. He then asked the man, “Do you see anything?”
Now imagine that your world has been completely dark until Jesus touches your eyes. You open your eyes and now there is light. You see people, but they look more like trees than individuals with distinct features. At this point, how do you respond to Jesus’ question? Do you dare risk upsetting this miracle healer by telling him that his touch only partially did the job? So what if you can’t see everything clearly, at least you are no longer walking in a dark abyss? And how do you know that your vision is not complete; maybe everyone sees this way?
Following this account in Mark’s gospel, the writer then shares a story that reveals the partial blindness of Peter, the primary spokesperson for the disciples. After Peter correctly answers Jesus’ question about identity by claiming Jesus as the Christ, Jesus then shares what the road ahead looks like for himself as he foretells the impending challenges, rejections, and eventual execution. With all the confidence of one who sees life clearly, Peter quickly pulls Jesus aside to correct him for his errant understanding. At that moment, Jesus strongly rebukes this leading disciple for seeing and sounding more like Satan. Peter has failed to recognize that his way of thinking is not God’s way.
Mark’s gospel shares an interesting and revealing lesson. We watch a blind man who has never seen before humbly and honestly admit that quite possibly he doesn’t see clearly after Jesus gives him the touch of sight. On the other hand, we observe a disciple, who had journeyed close to Jesus listening to his teachings and watching his ministry, completely misunderstand Jesus’ purpose and plan. The result: neither man saw clearly, and both needed the healing touch of the miracle worker.
Jesus, I humbly acknowledge my need to be touched by you. Help me to see as you see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.