By Mike Day
Do you remember when someone wanted to celebrate an accomplishment with you, and they approached you with their hand raised high and palm directed at you? You raised your hand, and both of you connected palms for a brief moment. That moment of connection was more than a slap of the palms; a shared spirit of approval and affirmation was captured.
While giving a high five happens often with athletes celebrating a score or an outstanding play, this celebratory act is shared outside the sports world too. Investment brokers high five after a stock market rally, students high five after their science project wins best in state. And parents high five their child who just mastered riding a bike without training wheels.
Although the modern concept of high five may only date back to the 1970’s, I would not be surprised if you find a few high fives being shared even in biblical times. Can’t you see Moses, Aaron, and Miriam high fiving after they get to the other side of the Red Sea? How about after David kills Goliath? I could see several of the Israelites running to David with their hands raised high, ready to high five the giant slayer. And most definitely, I believe Paul and Silas must have shared a high five after an earthquake freed them from prison.
In addition to the simple high five, new actions and phrases added more fun to the celebration: up high, down low, back behind, and too slow. And if someone begins the motion of giving a high five and the recipient doesn’t respond, the person quickly voices, “Don’t leave me hanging.”
During the pandemic shutdown, I feel like we have all been left hanging. We lost all types of connecting: no handshake, no hug, no high five. In fact, as I look back over the past twelve months, positive connections have been sparse.
This Thursday, April 15, is National High Five Day, and I’m thinking we all could use a few high fives. Let’s find reasons to celebrate, to encourage, to offer someone a high five. If you’re not ready to actually connect palm to palm with someone yet, give an Air Five supported with words acknowledging high five worthy behavior.
Let’s make Thursday and this entire weekend a High Five Celebration. I know I need it. How about you?
Don’t leave me hanging!
(0) comments
