By Mike Day
Do you wake up to the sounds of an alarm clock yelling at you to get out of the bed, or does your body’s internal clock wake you up in the morning? Do you hit the snooze button, begging for ten more minutes of sleep, or do you bounce out of bed ready to take on the day?
I had a college roommate who made out his minute-by-minute schedule for the next day before he went to sleep at night. He envisioned himself waking up at 5:30, brushing his teeth at 5:31, fully clothed by 5:32, and starting an hour of bible study at 5:33. Of course, the next morning when his alarm clock sounded (for all of Auburn, Alabama to hear), he hit the snooze and rolled back over. This routine continued every ten minutes for the next hour. Needless to say, by the third day, I wanted to toss him and his alarm clock to Tuscaloosa!
We all have our different ways in which we start the day. Some of us are slow to wake up, needing three to four cups of coffee before we mutter our first words, while others seem to wake up fully caffeinated with multisyllable words flowing continuously from their mouths for all to hear.
The gospel of Mark tells us that Jesus rose before dawn and left his house to find a secluded place to pray. While I don’t question Jesus’ love for prayer, I also picture Simon Peter, Jesus’ talkative disciple, as one who wakes up with his motor revved high. Perhaps Jesus knew the best practice for maintaining his friendship with Peter was to find an early morning hideaway.
Mark also reports that Peter was searching for Jesus. I can’t help but wonder if Jesus’ first words of his morning prayer included, “Father, give me just five more minutes before Peter finds me.”
When I read the Psalms, I get the impression that King David must have been a morning person whose internal clock awakened him with great anticipation for the day ahead. Can’t you see him sitting up in bed as the sun begins to rise smiling as he says, “This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”
When our son was a toddler, he would bounce out of his bed and race into our room exclaiming, “It’s morning time!” His smile and eagerness to get the day started reminded me of David’s song of gladness for the beginning of the day.
So, in the morning when your alarm clock goes off or your internal body clock suddenly stirs you from sleep, don’t hit the snooze button or roll back over for another ten minutes of shut-eye. Grab a cup of coffee and a seat on your porch to meet God for the start of another wonderful day. And if needed, voice a little prayer asking God to give you just five minutes before the “Simon Peters” in your world find you!
