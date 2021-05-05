By Mike Day
Rudyard Kipling wrote, "God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers."
If we could take a quick trip around our community today, we would see mothers accompanying their children to school, baseball games, dance practices, gymnastics, soccer games, school plays, and concerts. Mothers give time to washing clothes, preparing meals, providing resources for a science project, proofing an essay assignment, and correcting math problems. Several moms would be nursing sick children while others drive to urgent care with a child to mend a broken arm or leg. Some moms would be consoling children who experienced disappointment from not winning a competition or just had a fight with their best friend. I’m sure before the sunset, we would observe thousands of other activities completed by moms in a single day.
Comedian Milton Berle once joked, "If evolution really works, how come mothers only have two hands?" Better than any juggler, moms manage multiple tasks and often multiple children on a daily, or shall we say a minute-by-minute, basis. In addition to effectively completing the task, they do so with a heart that conveys a nurturing love which instills confidence and kindness into each child.
As I look back on my mother’s daily involvement in my childhood years, I better appreciate all the self-giving ways she provided for me and my brothers. In addition to my own mother, I’ve watched my wife pour herself into our three kids from birth and even now in their young adult years. She routinely checks on them, encourages them in their endeavors, and consistently expresses her love for them.
I find it quite appropriate that Jesus described his love for people with the image of a mother hen desiring to gather all her baby chicks under her wings. I know how much my wife loves having all our kids home for special occasions or together on a family vacation.
The Bible tells us that God created man and woman in His own image. If you want to catch a glimpse of God today, take time to watch a mother caring for her child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.