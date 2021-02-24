By Mike Day
Do you like your name?
Most of us did not get to choose our name. It was given to us by our parents. Some of us have shifted from the formal name we were given at birth to a shorter version or to a nickname that we picked up in childhood or teenage years.
I only ever heard my full first and middle name, Michael James, when I was being scolded by my mom. Other than my mom, my wife is about the only other person who calls me Michael anymore.
As usually happens with the name Michael, Mike became the shorter version used by friends. For some people, their friends gave them a name that stuck, yet in no way resembled their given name. For example, I have friends who go by nicknames such as “Scooter,” “Red,” and “Peewee.” With my first granddaughter being born this past December, I’ve taken the name “Sparky” to be called by her and future grandchildren.
The name that others call us usually reveals the closeness of that relationship. Whenever I’m called Mr. Day, I quickly note that the person most likely doesn’t know me very well.
Have you ever thought about how you refer to God and what that may communicate about your relationship with the Creator of the universe?
When Jesus taught his disciples to pray, he instructed them to refer to God as “Father.” Jesus wanted his disciples to understand that their relationship with God was like a child to a loving father. He also adds, “Hallowed be your name.” This phrase highlights the holiness of God and the understanding that God as father is so much more than an earthly father. The way Jesus instructs his disciples to pray highlights both intimacy and reverence. We acknowledge that this “Holy Other” desires a relationship with us, yet He is not like us. We are invited to call Him Father but do so understanding that He knows us better and loves us greater than our earthly father.
We also see in the Bible that this Holy Father calls us His son or daughter. We are not considered outsiders or strangers to God. He sees us as part of His family, His offspring. We are drawn even closer in this relationship with Him.
This name reveals a love for us that sees beyond our disappointments and failures. Rather than walking away from us because of our shortcomings, He embraces us even more with a love that will not let us go. We are His beloved… His beloved son… His beloved daughter.
Today when someone calls you by your name, pause for just a moment and realize that God has an even greater love for you. He calls you His son or daughter, His beloved.
