Hoschton Baptist Church has announced multiple upcoming cancellations.
Tuesday evening visitation is cancelled until further notice.
There will be no Bible studies on Wednesday evening March 18 and 25.
The church is also cancelling Sunday school and Sunday evening services on March 22 and March 29.
The church will continue hosting its regular 10:30 a.m. worship services on Sunday mornings.
“If you are feeling ill, or unable to join us on Sunday morning, we will still livestream our services as normal,” church leaders state.
