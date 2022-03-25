Hoschton Baptist Church will be hosting an Easter egg hunt after its Good Friday service on Friday, April 15, at 7 p.m. The community is invited to attend.
Hoschton Baptist Church is located just off Hwys. 124 and 332 at 380 Sam Freeman Rd., Hoschton. For more information, call 706-654-8415.
The church's pastor is the Rev. Cory Sexton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.