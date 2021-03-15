Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.