Hoschton Baptist Church is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 27, beginning at 11 a.m.
The community is invited to attend.
The first 250 to register will receive a boxed lunch with a hot dog, chips, cookies and a drink. There will be over 5,000 eggs to hunt for.
Hoschton Baptist Church is located just off Highway 124 and 332 at 380 Sam Freeman Road, Hoschton.
For more information, call 706-654-8415.
