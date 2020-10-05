Hoschton Baptist Church invites the community to meet its new assistant pastor Derek Scoggins.
The church also plans a fall fun festival on Saturday, Oct. 31.
"The community is invited to attend," church leaders said. "This will be one thing we can enjoy wearing a mask for!"
The event begins at 4 p.m. with a chili cook-off. The festival booths will be open from 5-7 p.m.
Hoschton Baptist Church is located at 380 Sam Freeman Rd., Hoschton.
For more information, call 706-654-8415.
The church pastor is the Rev. Cory Sexton.
