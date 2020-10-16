Hoschton Baptist Church is hosting its Fall Fun Festival on Oct. 31.
"The community is invited to attend," church leaders said. "This will be one thing we can enjoy wearing a mask for!"
The event will begin at 4 p.m. with a chili cook-off and hot dog supper. Festival booths will be open from 5-7 p.m.
In other church news, the men will be hosting a prayer breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 8:30 a.m.
Hoschton Baptist Church is located at 380 Sam Freeman Rd., Hoschton.
For more information, call 706-654-8415.
The pastor is the Rev. Cory Sexton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.