Hoschton Baptist Church and Tribute to America's Fallen Foundation will host National Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day on Sunday, Sept. 26.
The event will recognize mothers and families who have lost loved ones in the service of the U.S. Armed Forces.
The Gold Star tribute wall will also be on display for viewing at Hoschton Baptist on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"The community is invited to come and see this beautiful memorial to the fallen soldiers since Desert Storm," church leaders said.
Hoschton Baptist is located at 380 Sam Freeman Rd., Hoschton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.