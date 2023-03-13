The Hoschton Church of God of Prophecy and pastor/bishop Jerry Gaddis will sponsor a fundraiser dinner for building and construction funds on March 18 from 3-6 p.m.
The dinner will include chicken stew plates (a quart of chicken stew, crackers, a drink and dessert) for $6, hot dog plates (hot dog with slaw and onions, chips, a drink and dessert) for $6 and baked goods (prices vary). Both eat-in and carry-out options will be offered.
