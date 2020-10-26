Hoschton United Methodist Church will host its annual chicken stew on December 5 from 12-4 p.m. at the fellowship hall.
This year, only takeout will be served. The cost is $7 per quart and includes a drink and a sweet snack.
Church leaders ask that participants bring the exact amount of cash or a check payable to Hoschton United Methodist Church.
Tickets are available to purchase in advance. Contact any HUMC member to purchase.
All visitors will need to wear a mask when picking up their stew. Social distancing guidelines will be followed as people enter and exit the fellowship hall.
If you are purchasing multiple quarts of stew, the church asks that you bring a box or container(s) that the quarts of stew can be loaded into for you to carry home.
In other church news, HUMC will observe its All Saints Day service on Sunday, Nov. 1, during the 11 a.m. worship hour.
