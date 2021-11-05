Hoschton United Methodist Church plans its annual chili/chicken stew sale on Dec. 4 from 12-4 p.m.

The cost is $7 per quart.

Attendees are asked to bring a box or cooler to transport the quart containers.

Hoschton UMC is located at 12 Mulberry St.

