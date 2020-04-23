Hoschton United Methodist Church buildings and properties will remain closed through April 30.
"In order to live out John Wesley's first General Rule 'to do no harm,' the Bishop and the Cabinet strongly recommend and expect all church buildings and properties remain closed until April 30," said the Rev. Marvin Mason.
The church will celebrate Easter on the first Sunday it is able to return.
"There will be more information coming about this special day and updates as they happen," the Rev. Mason said.
He also encouraged people to continue to look for special devotions throughout each week on the church Facebook and website at www.hoschtonunitedmethodist.org.
