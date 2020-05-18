Hoschton United Methodist Church will continue having drive-in worship each Sunday provided it is not raining until the church can gather back into the sanctuary after June 22.
The church also shared the sermon online each Sunday at hoschonunitedmethodist.org.
On Sunday, May 31, the church will honor its graduating seniors during the drive-in/open air church service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.