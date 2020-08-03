Hoschton United Methodist Church now offers ways to attend services.
The church recently received an FM transmitter. Those who wish to attend via car radio may do so in the parking lot on FM 93.1.
Online and in-person services in the sanctuary are also available.
"Please join us on Sunday morning in the way you feel most comfortable," said pastor Marvin Mason. "Know that disinfecting of the sanctuary happens before each service and mask are encouraged. Hope to see you in one of three places this Sunday."
