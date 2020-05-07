Hoschton United Methodist Church recently announced that the Bishop of the North Georgia Conference has asked that UMC churches not gather before June 22. But the Bishop and Cabinet are allowing drive-in worship.
Hoschton UMC will be having drive-in worship in the parking lot each Sunday (provided it is not raining) until the church can return to the sanctuary after June 22. The drive-in worship will follow guidelines that can be found on the North Georgia UMC website.
The sermon can also be found online each Sunday at hoschonunitedmethodist.org.
"Hopefully when we return to the sanctuary at some point if possible, we will have some type of special service of resurrection celebrating the resurrected Lord," said HUMC pastor, the Rev. Marvin Mason.
