Hoschton United Methodist Church recently announced it will be closed through April 30.
"In order to live out John Wesley's first General Rule, 'to do no harm,' the Bishop and the Cabinet strongly recommend and expect all church buildings and properties remain closed until April 30," church leaders state.
The Rev. Marvin Mason, pastor at Hoschton UMC, said the first Sunday the church is able to come together after that time will "be a day of celebrating Easter and the Resurrection."
"There will be more information coming about this special day and updates as they happen," The Rev. Mason said. "I encourage everyone to look for special devotions throughout Holy Week on our website (www.hoschtonunitedmethodist.org). There will be a special message from our Bishop made available as well. Your pastor will have a message on Good Friday and Easter which will be available on YouTube and that link will be made available to you and for you to share with your family, friends and neighbors."
